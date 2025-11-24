WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.16% of WSFS Financial worth $66,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 72.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered WSFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $55.65 on Monday. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

