Windward Capital Management Co. CA Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $4,361,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 268,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,331,000 after buying an additional 103,487 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $6,865,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE WM opened at $216.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.