Windward Capital Management Co. CA Trims Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up about 0.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Teradyne by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 195.5% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 200.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $175.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $158.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $191.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $199,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,517 shares in the company, valued at $17,031,963.40. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,324 shares of company stock worth $494,318 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

