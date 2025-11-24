Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 1,421 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 3.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $35,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $2,320,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Fiserv by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,068,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $759,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $60.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average of $137.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

