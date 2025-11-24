Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $24.31 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 2.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $24,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,706,000 after purchasing an additional 642,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,509,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,093,000 after buying an additional 33,412 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,567,000 after buying an additional 450,362 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,628,000 after acquiring an additional 846,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,520,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,421,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $146.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $146.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $184.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 target price on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

