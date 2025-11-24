Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th.

WPM opened at $99.34 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.53 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $656,463,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,955,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,938,000 after buying an additional 1,847,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,197,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,459,000 after buying an additional 1,453,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,588 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,085,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017.

