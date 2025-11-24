Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLKP

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE WLKP opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $641.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.