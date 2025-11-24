WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Posts Earnings Results

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. WeRide had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 595.64%.

WeRide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WRD opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. WeRide has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $44.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WRD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WeRide in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on WeRide in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on WeRide in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Institutional Trading of WeRide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in WeRide during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WeRide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of WeRide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in WeRide in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WeRide during the second quarter valued at $120,000.

WeRide Company Profile

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

