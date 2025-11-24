Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $83.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $260.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

