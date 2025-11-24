Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $51.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 21.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $51,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 215.3% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 996,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,750,000 after purchasing an additional 680,261 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,617,000 after purchasing an additional 206,889 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 1,610,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,365,000 after buying an additional 128,549 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after buying an additional 97,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 399.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 64,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTM opened at $79.69 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

