Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Buys 592 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

QQQM stock opened at $242.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.54. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

