Weitz Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 26,125 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 5.7% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $105,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of V stock opened at $328.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.46 and its 200-day moving average is $347.90. The stock has a market cap of $597.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
