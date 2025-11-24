Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $27.30 Million Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM

Weitz Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,960,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,391 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $27,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,358,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,174,000 after buying an additional 147,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,834,000 after buying an additional 98,953 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 14.7% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 300,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,253,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 116,220 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PRM stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $315.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sable sold 40,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vivek Raj sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $561,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 121,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,187.45. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Perimeter Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perimeter Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

