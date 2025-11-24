Weitz Investment Management Inc. Buys 24,300 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.3% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $61,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $1,274,000. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.6% in the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,216,612,000 after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $807,713,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total transaction of $622,379.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,558.62. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total transaction of $2,756,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,480 shares in the company, valued at $13,956,981.60. This represents a 16.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $23,947,352. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE TMO opened at $587.47 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $220.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $537.07 and its 200 day moving average is $473.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

