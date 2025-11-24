Weik Capital Management Sells 50 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Weik Capital Management lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.0% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,100.5% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 670.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,854.71.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,951.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,222.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,364.08. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

