Weik Capital Management Sells 1,095 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Weik Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

JNJ stock opened at $203.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.25 and its 200-day moving average is $171.78. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $206.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

