Weik Capital Management Acquires 5,698 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 73.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,602,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,098,000 after purchasing an additional 696,454 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 31,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 54,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $117.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The company has a market cap of $493.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

