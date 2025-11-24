Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Leidos (LDOS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) recently:

11/22/2025 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/17/2025 – Leidos had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Leidos had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $209.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Leidos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

10/31/2025 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $185.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Leidos had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/30/2025 – Leidos was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

9/27/2025 – Leidos had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

