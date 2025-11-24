Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of XOP opened at $129.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $149.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.10.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

