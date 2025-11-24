Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,471 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,565,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,504,000 after buying an additional 481,171 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cameco by 39.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,837 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 19.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 644,413 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 15.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,869,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,217,000 after purchasing an additional 506,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 20.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,797,000 after purchasing an additional 578,393 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. President Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

NYSE CCJ opened at $79.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

