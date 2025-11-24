Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,142 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF $PBW

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 357.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,095.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBW stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $515.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

