Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Solana Company $HSDT

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solana Company (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 30.00% of Solana at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solana in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSDT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Solana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Solana in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Solana Stock Performance

HSDT opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. Solana Company has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1,200.00.

Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($32.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($50.50) by $17.61. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Solana had a negative return on equity of 699.93% and a negative net margin of 39,358.88%.

Solana Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

