Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 427,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 124,723 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 15.3% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Exelixis by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 457,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 38,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 207,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,792 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $2,056,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 664,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,253,065. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $4,355,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,189,228 shares in the company, valued at $51,790,879.40. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 173,005 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,678 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $42.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $597.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelixis from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Exelixis from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

