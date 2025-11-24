Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,440 Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,556,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 88,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

Get Our Latest Report on LDOS

Leidos Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $186.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.