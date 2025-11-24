Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 8,974 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $83.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average of $82.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $83.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

