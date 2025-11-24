Waterloo Capital L.P. Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Waste Management by 8.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.62.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0%

WM stock opened at $216.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.59. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.