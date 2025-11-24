Waterloo Capital L.P. Increases Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $79,698,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,406,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after buying an additional 45,157 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,347,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,527,000 after buying an additional 154,560 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,177,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,344,000 after buying an additional 44,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,448,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $21.27 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.35 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 39.56%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.20%.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, CEO Robert J. Stanley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,310.95. This trade represents a 67.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

