Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $1.63 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS stock opened at $69.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $112.57. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $80.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $432,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 204,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,242.48. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $294,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,534.76. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 78,124 shares of company stock worth $6,344,328 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

