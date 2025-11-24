Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF $AOR

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOR. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,462,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 3,337.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $497,000.

AOR opened at $63.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $65.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

