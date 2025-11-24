Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $1.12 Million Position in Deere & Company $DE

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $487.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $403.01 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $466.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.85.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

