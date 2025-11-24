Waterloo Capital L.P. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $501,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 69,921 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 554.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 650,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,118,000 after buying an additional 551,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,008,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,531 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT opened at $43.79 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

