Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 12,326 Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 93.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 145.6% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Leidos by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 88,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $186.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.07 and its 200-day moving average is $172.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.23.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

