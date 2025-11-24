Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 159 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,418,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth approximately $4,350,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total value of $6,196,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 59,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,564,058.76. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.00.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $381.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.18 and a 200-day moving average of $398.21. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $345.23 and a one year high of $561.08. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.65. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.63%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

