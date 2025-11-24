Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires New Stake in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 57,603 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Master S Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.19.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

