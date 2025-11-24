Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 286 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 712.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total transaction of $1,868,397.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,746 shares in the company, valued at $24,105,113.44. This represents a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $14,099,338. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $365.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.70 and a 200 day moving average of $304.67. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.92 and a 12-month high of $369.38.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

