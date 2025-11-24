Walmart Inc. $WMT is Weik Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Weik Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 3.9% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Walmart by 15.6% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 358,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,293 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 49.1% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,658,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,686,000 after purchasing an additional 178,907 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $167,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 642,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,937,193.04. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $14,241,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $105.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

