Wall Street Zen Upgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to “Buy”

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $40.88 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 511.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%.The firm had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 789.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

