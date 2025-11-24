Wall Street Zen Upgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Buy

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $29.54.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth $5,434,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

