Wall Street Zen Upgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY) to “Buy”

JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

JOYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised JOYY from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded JOYY to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on JOYY from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ:JOYY opened at $61.79 on Friday. JOYY has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50.

JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 82.39%.The business had revenue of $507.76 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

