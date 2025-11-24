Wall Street Zen Upgrades Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) to “Buy”

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Costamare has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 85,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Costamare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Costamare by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

