Wall Street Zen Downgrades UGI (NYSE:UGI) to Hold

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded UGI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. UGI has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.73%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. UGI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in UGI by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

