Wall Street Zen Downgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Sell

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.72 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $217.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.54 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

