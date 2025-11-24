Wall Street Zen Downgrades Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to Sell

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $257.39 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $235.55 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The company's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

