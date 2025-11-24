W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Stock Holdings Decreased by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,125 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of W.P. Carey worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.6% during the second quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in W.P. Carey by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in W.P. Carey by 6.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

NYSE WPC opened at $67.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.79.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. W.P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 220.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

