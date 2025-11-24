Vyome (NASDAQ:HIND) vs. TranS1 (OTCMKTS:BAXSQ) Head to Head Contrast

TranS1 (OTCMKTS:BAXSQ – Get Free Report) and Vyome (NASDAQ:HIND – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TranS1 and Vyome”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TranS1 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TranS1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vyome $8.01 million 3.42 -$7.13 million ($125.20) -0.04

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TranS1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vyome.

22.1% of Vyome shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Vyome shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TranS1 and Vyome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TranS1 N/A N/A N/A Vyome -270.58% -423.39% -166.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TranS1 and Vyome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TranS1 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vyome 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vyome has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 208.64%. Given Vyome’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vyome is more favorable than TranS1.

Summary

Vyome beats TranS1 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TranS1

(Get Free Report)

Baxano Surgical, Inc., formerly Baxano Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is focused on designing, developing and marketing minimally invasive products to treat degenerative conditions of the spine affecting the lumbar region. The Company markets the AxiaLIF pre-sacral access and interbody fusion system for single and two level lower lumbar fusion, the VEO lateral access and interbody fusion system, the iO-Flex set of flexible instruments used by surgeons during spinal decompression procedures, and the iO-Tome instrument for rapid and precise removal of bone, specifically the facet joints, a technique which is commonly performed in spinal fusion procedures. The Company’s other products include: Vectre facet screw system, Bi-Ostetic bone void filler, bowel retractors, discectomy tools, and a bone graft harvesting system that can be used to extract bone graft from the patient’s hip for use in fusion procedures.

About Vyome

(Get Free Report)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company’s product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TranS1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TranS1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.