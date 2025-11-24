Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 115.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOYG. Bank of America reduced their price target on Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Voyager Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

VOYG opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00. Voyager Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $73.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

