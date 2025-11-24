VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.8333.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VinFast Auto by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

NASDAQ VFS opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.88. VinFast Auto has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $718.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21,712.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VinFast Auto will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

