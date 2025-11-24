Vestor Capital LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.35 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

