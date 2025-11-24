Vestor Capital LLC Sells 15,393 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 90.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,393 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,549,351 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $309.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.17. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.