Vestor Capital LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Oklo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 82.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Oklo by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $33,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,780,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,913,801.48. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 11,936 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $1,215,562.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,100. This represents a 57.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,323 shares of company stock valued at $53,914,143. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $88.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.28 and a beta of 0.70. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.64.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Barclays set a $146.00 target price on Oklo in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Daiwa America raised Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

